BNP claims Tarique can easily serve 3 to 4 terms as PM with public support

​​The BNP has claimed that its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman currently has such overwhelming popularity that he could easily serve as the prime minister of Bangladesh for three to four consecutive terms if elected.

Despite this, the BNP has expressed willingness to consider a constitutional proposal that would limit the prime minister’s term to a maximum of two terms, considering the greater national interest.

They disclosed the matter in a Facebook post published last night (25 June).

Earlier, while speaking to reporters after a meeting with the National Consensus Commission yesterday (25 June), BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party is open to such proposals — so long as there is no interventionist body like a National Constitutional Council (NCC) that can obstruct or interfere with the authority of a democratically elected government.

“If any entity like a National Constitutional Council is given the power to interfere with executive functions, BNP will not accept such a proposal,” he said. “In that case, the BNP will stand firmly by the 31-point reform proposal it has already announced.”

He further emphasised that while BNP is flexible on term limits for prime ministers, it will not compromise on democratic norms and elected authority.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions between political parties and the Concensus Commission aimed at shaping future governance reforms ahead of the next general elections.