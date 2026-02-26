BNP believes in multiparty democracy, not revenge: Moyeen Khan

“We would like to clearly say that the BNP is a liberal political party. We practise politics with all and do not believe in the politics of revenge,” he said while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Replying to a question about the Awami League reopening offices in different places and alleged ‘perpetrators of genocide’ returning to the country, the BNP leader said their party believes in multiparty democracy and the rule of law.

“BNP has always worked in favour of independence. On the dark night of 1971, when the Pakistani occupation forces attacked innocent people of this country, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman raised the flag of protest. We believe in that ideal. We believe in multiparty democracy and parliamentary democracy, and we will move forward with that belief,” he said.

Dr Moyeen, also a former minister, said the BNP does not believe in one-party rule. “The one-party Baksal system that was imposed on Bangladesh like a heavy stone is not our ideology. We believe in the power of the people. We believe in the rule of law.”

He said democracy in Bangladesh was restored repeatedly through different movements and struggles.

The BNP leader said the student-led mass uprising on August 5, 2024 paved the way for the restoration of democracy once again in Bangladesh. “We will protect this democracy and the country’s independence.”

Paying respects to Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, Moyeen Khan said they prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and reaffirmed their commitment to the party’s founding ideals.

He said the people of Narsingdi once played a significant role in the anti-British movement in the subcontinent and have now elected five BNP representatives to Parliament.

“We have come here to renew our pledge to uphold democracy and serve the people,” the BNP leader said.

Lawmakers from different constituencies of Narsingdi, including Khairul Kabir Khokon (Narsingdi-1), Manzur Elahi (Narsingdi-3), Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain (Narsingdi-4) and Ashraf Uddin (Narsingdi-5), went to the grave premises of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia under the leadership of Abdul Moyeen Khan, MP from Narsingdi-2 and placed wreaths there paying homage to them.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-invites-pm-to-its-iftar-event