BNP and Jamaat try to woo Islamist parties under own folds

Within a week of Jamaat-e-Islami amir’s meeting with Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s (IAB) amir, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met him on Monday amid various discussions centering the time of next election and institutional reforms. Jamaat amir met IAB amir in Barishal around a week ago and the leaders of the two parties talked about an effort of forming an alliance among Islamist parties following the meeting.

Politicians think that there may be various polarization in politics before the next general elections. Although the date of the elections has not been announced yet, the election-oriented activities of the political parties have become visible. Efforts to woo Islamist parties by BNP and Jamaat are visible. A few days before the meeting with the IAB amir, BNP held another meeting with Khelafat Majlis.

Mirza Fakhrul met IAB amir and Charmonai pir Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim at the party’s central office in Purana Paltan yesterday afternoon. They agreed on 10 issues during a long meeting. Mirza Fakhrul performed Zuhr prayer at IAB office and had lunch with its amir. BNP vice chairman Barkatullah accompanied him.

Sources said BNP eyes bridging the gap and improving relations with the IAB ahead of the election. However, BNP mainly wants to stop the top leaders of IAB from criticising the party. The IAB leaders have been making remarks since the July uprising which went against the BNP. The issue of Jamaat-e-Islami was also discussed in the meeting.

Although BNP and IAB did not fully agree on timing of the next elections, the parties agreed on 10 issues including not taking any decision that goes against Islami shariah. The declaration made by the leaders of BNP and IAB had an inkling that the existing gap between the parties had been somewhat minimized.