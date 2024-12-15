BNP aims for a democratic, fair, inclusive Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman

BNP aims to build a democratic, fair and inclusive Bangladesh that will be livable and enjoyable for all, through the united efforts of everyone, party’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman said today (14 December).

“Let us all work together to build a democratic Bangladesh, based on the foundation of a non-discriminatory, inclusive and liberal society. Your welfare and success are our priority,” he said while virtually exchanging views with a group of physically challenged people at Agargaon LGED auditorium.

The BNP leader said his party is committed to taking concrete steps to improve the quality of life of the people with special needs, focusing on ensuring their economic independence, social empowerment and human dignity.

If BNP forms the government with the support of the people, he said it will initiate the establishment of a separate Directorate to coordinate the activities of various ministries and departments alongside carrying out specific programmes for persons with disabilities.

Tarique said his party is also determined to build a dignified, capable, and prosperous society for people with special needs.

“I and my party, BNP, recognise that your problems and sufferings are real and deep. But you must remember, that you are not alone in this struggle. We are, and will always be, by your side. Your obstacles are our obstacles. I firmly believe that we can never move forward while leaving you behind,” he said.

The BNP leader also said BNP wants to take the country forward with the united efforts of all, including people with disabilities. “The democratic Bangladesh that we will build together will be fair for all, inclusive for all, livable for all, and enjoyable for all.”

He said he joined such a programme not as a politician, but as a brother, friend, and guardian of people with disabilities, with a strong commitment to stand by them.

As part of his political responsibility, Tarique expressed his desire to cooperate with the physically challenged people to help them explore their talents and achieve self-sufficiency.

“I firmly believe that you are an integral part of our society and family. You play an outstanding role in driving the country forward and keeping the wheels of the economy moving,” the BNP leader noted.

He also shared the inspiring stories of four physically challenged people who realised their dreams and achieved success by overcoming physical and other barriers.

“These four people have shown us that true ability is not measured by the body, but by the strength of the mind, willpower and hard work. Their stories teach us that ‘obstacle’ is just a word that can be overcome with effort. Our duty is to respect their struggle and stand by them. We want to build a Bangladesh where every person has the opportunity to overcome their limitations and fulfil their dreams,” the BNP leader said.

He also promised that no one would be subjected to discrimination or left behind due to physical limitations in the future Bangladesh. “By working together, we will build a society where every person can reach their full potential.”

Tarique said people from all walks of life, including the physically challenged ones, were deprived of their justified citizen rights and freedoms and the state support.

“I want to assure you that if BNP forms the government, we will always stand by your side. I believe no ne of you are disabled. Rather, you are all specially capable citizens, each of you possessing immense potential,” he said.

The BNP leader also assured that his party would take concrete steps to ensure people with disabilities have access to quality healthcare, educational opportunities, equal job opportunities, and make all public infrastructures and transportation systems accessible to them.

Tarique said they have plans to establish specialised units in district hospitals, launch mobile health clinics in remote areas, set up factories in the country to manufacture equipment for people with disabilities, provide vocational and technical training for skill their development, increase allowances, simplify the registration process, and encourage employers to hire physically challenged people by offering tax incentives.

Besides, he mentioned the introduction of the Subarna Nagorik Card for people with disability, the provision of soft loans, and focus on building the physical capabilities of disabled children.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party is committed to building an inclusive society that ensures the rights of all.

He said BNP, if returns to power, will take decisive steps to address the problems faced by physically challenged people, eliminate the discrimination they currently endure, and improve their overall well-being.

Over 150 physically challenged people from across the country participated in the programme, which was conducted by Salma Mahbub, General Secretary of the Protibondhi Nagorik Shangathaner Parishad (PNSP).

The participants shared the numerous challenges they face daily, ranging from family and societal difficulties to issues such as transportation barriers, lack of access to government services, limited educational opportunities, and various forms of discrimination.

They also highlighted the negative societal attitudes towards them and the exclusion they often experience.

They also made several demands, including enhancing their special allowances, guaranteed access to quality and hassle-free education, easier access to government services and offices, the introduction of transport and services tailored for people with disabilities, official recognition and use of sign language, the formation of a dedicated commission for their rights, and updates to the “Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2013”.

The physically challenged people appealed to the BNP acting chairman, urging him that if his party returns to power, steps should be taken to address their issues, transform them into valuable human resources, and create sufficient job opportunities to build a discrimination-free and inclusive society.

