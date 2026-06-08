BGB-BSF flag meetings fail, 10 including children stuck at Panchagarh border for 3 days

The Daily Star

Ten people, including women and children, remain stranded in no-man’s land along the Barabari-Pradhanpara border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila for three days after the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) foiled an alleged push-in attempt by India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

Despite two rounds of flag meetings between the border forces, the situation remained unresolved till Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, 16 others were stranded near the zero lines along the Thakurgaon and Dinajpur borders after similar BSF push-in attempts were blocked by BGB.

During a visit to the Panchagarh border on Sunday afternoon, this correspondent found that the group was staying on a narrow embankment in a crop field near the zero line, enduring scorching heat, with rainwater accumulated in parts of the area after recent downpours.

BGB personnel were stationed on the Bangladesh side, while BSF members remained on the opposite side.

According to BGB sources, the BSF attempted to send the 10 people — five men, two women, and three children — into Bangladesh through the Panchagarh border early Friday.

Image Photo: Md Quamrul Islam Rubaiyat/Star

BGB blocked their entry as their identities could not be verified and formal repatriation procedures were not followed. Since then, they have remained stranded in the no-man’s land between the two countries.

To resolve the issue, a commander-level flag meeting was held yesterday between BGB-56 Nilphamari Battalion and India’s BSF-93 Battalion at the Barabari-Pradhanpara border. Earlier on Friday, company commanders of BGB’s Barabari Border Outpost and BSF’s Sakati Camp also met. However, neither meeting yielded a solution.

Locals and BGB sources said the group spent Friday night in the open amid thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Locals said their suffering is mounting amid uncertainty and a lack of basic facilities. Many locals gathered near the border on Sunday and voiced concern over the condition of the women and children living outdoor under extreme weather conditions.

“We feel sorry for them, especially the children,” said Ansar Ali, a resident of Barabari.

Rabiul Islam of Dokkhin Pradhanpara said, “The condition of the children is heartbreaking. We hope the governments of the two countries will resolve the matter through discussions as soon as possible.”

Lt Col Md Sirajul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-56 Nilphamari Battalion, said BGB had asked the BSF to take the individuals back, but the Indian force refused. “We have made it clear that we will not allow them to enter Bangladesh,” he said.

Meanwhile, BSF attempted to push another 11 people, including women and children, through the Mashalgaon border in Thakurgaon’s Haripur upazila and five more through the Hili border in Dinajpur, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-42 Dinajpur Battalion.

BGB blocked their entry as well, citing the lack of identity verification and formal repatriation procedures.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/cross-border/news/bgb-bsf-flag-meetings-fail-10-including-children-stuck-panchagarh-border-3-days-4192906