Beza secures $65m in fresh investment for National Special Economic Zone

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) has secured $65.1 million in fresh investment commitments for the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) after signing separate land lease agreements with Golden Oil Mills Ltd and Delta API Ltd.

The agreements were signed at Beza’s conference room in the capital’s Agargaon today (5 July).

Under the agreements, Golden Oil Mills will invest $52.8 million on 20 acres of land to establish manufacturing facilities for food products, frozen foods, ice cream, specialty oils and fats, packaging materials, and electronics. The project is expected to create employment for around 6,000 people.

Meanwhile, Delta API will invest $12.3 million in 12 acres of land to set up a manufacturing plant for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The project is expected to generate around 200 jobs.

The agreements were signed at Beza’s conference room in the capital’s Agargaon today (5 July). Photo: Courtesy

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Beza Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun said the new investments by local industrial groups reflect growing investor confidence in the country’s economic zones.

He added that Beza would continue providing the necessary support to ensure the swift establishment of industries and the commencement of production.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/beza-secures-65m-fresh-investment-national-special-economic-zone-1480196