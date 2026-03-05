BB pauses dollar purchase to avoid exchange rate volatility as Iran war fallout looms

TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has decided to pause regular purchase of dollars from banks to keep the market afloat as it sees risk of exchange rate volatility in case the Middle East war prolongs.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday to review a policy rate reduction was cancelled considering the ongoing situation as it could further put pressure on the exchange rate, said a senior executive of the central bank.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, who had called the meeting as his first priority was to reduce the lending rate, has changed his mind, instructing officials that the policy committee meeting will be held after Eid.

The Bangladesh Bank bought $25 million from two commercial banks on Monday but decided to pause further dollar buying as it backtracked from the buying spree on Tuesday, according to central bank sources.

The central bank is in a comfort zone for now with its foreign exchange reserve position to meet additional demand for dollars amid rising trade costs after the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

But it will be challenging to keep the rate stable in the coming days if the war prolongs, said a senior executive of the central bank.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are still rising, reaching $30.5 billion as per the International Monetary Fund’s calculation, while the figure stands at $35.3 billion as per Bangladesh Bank’s own calculation.

The reserve amount is enough to cover imports of more than four months, according to the central bank.

Inter-bank dollar transactions remained normal, with a stable rate at Tk122 to Tk123. The exchange rate has not yet been hit by the war on the fourth day of the Iran conflict as the Bangladesh Bank had already paused regular dollar buying from the market as a precaution to keep it afloat.

However, the dollar market seemed slightly stressed as remittance inflow from Middle Eastern countries slowed on the first two days of March as workers could not go to exchange houses amid the alarming situation, said a senior executive of a private commercial bank.

On the other hand, the cash dollar price in the kerb market increased slightly by Tk0.10 to Tk0.20 over the last two days, trading between Tk125.80 and Tk126, according to brokers. However, the price of the Saudi riyal, dirham and other Middle Eastern currencies dropped.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Arif Hossain Khan, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said, “We are not worried about inflow of remittance but concerned that many workers may lose their job.”

He said the central bank buys dollars only when remittance inflows exceed the holding limit of banks.

Remittance inflow still remains high even after the Iran war as the country received $377 million in remittances in the first two days of March, up from $188 million received during the same period last year, central bank data show.

Islami Bank, which is the highest remittance earner, is experiencing a normal flow of remittances even after the Iran war as workers usually send higher amounts home ahead of Eid, said a senior executive of the bank.

“The official exchange rate still remains stable but it depends on energy reserves of the government,” said a senior executive of the central bank.

The Bangladesh Bank is closely monitoring exchange rate movements and will sell dollars to keep the rate stable if it sees higher demand, he added.

The central bank bought $5.4 billion from the market since the start of FY26, which contributed to rebuilding reserves.

The financial account balance stood at a surplus of $2 billion at the end of July-December of FY26, compared to $525 million during the same period last year, giving more space to the central bank to spend reserves amid rising costs.

He, however, said the Bangladesh Bank may see a major shock in remittance inflows from Middle Eastern countries if the war prolongs as more than 50% of remittances come from the Gulf.

He said exports have already slowed, and remittances will also slow down if the war affects the job market in the Middle East. In this situation, rising import costs will put pressure on the exchange rate in the near future, slightly increasing the dollar price, he opined.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, said the exchange rate remained stable due to low import demand.

However, imports have started to rise slowly, and if demand picks up after a reduction in the lending rate, it will put pressure on the dollar market, he added.

