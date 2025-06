British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited (BATBC) has decided to invest Tk297 crore in its Savar factory.

In a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s website it was said the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting dated 25 June 2025 approved the investment of Tk297 Crore (equivalent to approximately GBP 20 million) to increase the current capacity of its Savar factory in response to its Dhaka factory closure.