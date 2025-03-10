Economy may have expanded in Feb, but at a slower pace: PMI

Bangladesh’s economy might have expanded in February, but at a slower pace due to sluggish growth in the construction and services sectors.

February marked the fifth consecutive month of expansion, driven by consistent growth in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, according to the Bangladesh Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released yesterday.

The agriculture sector posted its fifth month of expansion, while the manufacturing sector recorded its sixth month of expansion.

Both sectors grew at a faster pace, according to the PMI, a monthly index prepared by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB).

“Business confidence remains weak due to sluggish demand, energy disruptions, and continued protests. Sustained recovery depends on improved law and order, political consensus on the election roadmap, and expedited implementation of priority reforms.”

The PMI is a forward-looking economic indicator designed to help understand the direction in which the economy is heading.

The PMI reading for the agriculture sector rose by 7.8 points to 66.4 in February, up from 58.6 in the previous month.

The manufacturing index increased to 72.6 last month from 68.5 in January, recording an expansion.

The PMI recorded faster expansion in new orders, factory output, input purchases, and supplier deliveries in the manufacturing sector.

However, there was slow growth in new exports, finished goods, imports, and employment.

Similarly, the construction sector posted its third month of expansion, albeit at a slower rate.

At the same time, the services sector recorded its fifth month of expansion.

However, the pace of growth slowed, the MCCI and the PEB said in a press statement.

PEB Chairman and CEO M Masrur Reaz said Bangladesh’s PMI readings indicate sustained expansion for the fifth month, driven by continued growth in exports and a seasonal uptick in agriculture, while construction and services recorded slower expansion.

“Business confidence remains weak due to sluggish demand, energy disruptions, and continued protests. Sustained recovery depends on improved law and order, political consensus on the election roadmap, and expedited implementation of priority reforms,” he said.

The MCCI and the PEB launched the Bangladesh PMI in February 2024, covering key economic sectors based on survey data compiled from monthly surveys of over 500 private sector enterprises.

Survey responses reflect changes in business activity, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month.