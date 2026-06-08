‘Barely passed SSC’: Asif Mahmud criticises Cumilla administrator over Tk25cr allegation

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has criticised Cumilla Zilla Parishad Administrator and BNP’s Cumilla divisional Organising Secretary Mostak Mia, questioning his qualifications and calling on the BNP-led government to provide better training for officials appointed to administrative positions.

Speaking to journalists at a convention centre in Cumilla today (6 June), Asif said many BNP-appointed administrators lacked the necessary qualifications and understanding of government allocations.

His remarks came days after Mostak Mia alleged at a BNP programme on 30 May that Asif Mahmud and Cumilla-4 MP Md Abul Hasnat, popularly known as Hasnat Abdullah, took Tk25 crore from the district council allocations.

However, the administrator later clarified that the funds were meant for development work rather than personal benefit.

Asif Mahmud said, “The person who made the allegation against us does not understand the difference between general allocation and special allocation. I do not know him personally. Later, I came to know that the person had barely passed SSC.”

The NCP leader said, “Instead of appointing qualified and deserving individuals, such people have been given administrative positions, which is very unfortunate. Many of those appointed as administrators by the BNP are underqualified.”

“BNP should arrange proper training for such officials,” he added.

He also explained that there are three types of allocations in the district council and that these funds are distributed on a quarterly basis.

“For example, in the Sadar upazila, a special allocation of Tk11 crore has been received, and additional funds have come through the city corporation. All such allocations are publicly available and can be verified by visiting the official website,” the NCP leader said.

Both NCP leaders maintained that the funds in question were part of official development projects and not personal payments.

On 30 May, Hasnat Abdullah, also NCP’s chief organiser (south), denied the allegation, saying the money referenced was part of government development projects under the Local Government Division, not district council revenue funds.

In a Facebook post, he said allocations, including an ADP project for Debidwar upazila, were spent on 42 development schemes through official channels and not given to any individual.

Hasnat also claimed he contacted the administrator, who later acknowledged that the funds were meant for development work rather than personal benefit.

He added that he had shared a phone recording of the conversation on social media.

Earlier, in a separate video message posted on Facebook, Asif Mahmud also rejected the allegation, saying some media reports had portrayed the issue as if he and Hasnat had personally taken the funds.

He argued that development budget allocations cannot be equated with individuals taking money.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/barely-passed-ssc-asif-mahmud-criticises-cumilla-administrator-over-tk25cr