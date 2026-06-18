Banned Chhatra League brings out procession in Dhaka’s Mohakhali

The march began from the Mohakhali Bus Stand around 9:00 am on Thursday, bdnews24.com reports.

A passerby identified as Mithun Sarkar said that people started gathering outside the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) around 9:00 am before suddenly launching a procession with banners towards the bus terminal.

Demonstrators were heard shouting slogans calling for the release of “political prisoners” and marking the Awami League’s founding anniversary.

Mithun said some 20 to 25 women from the Jubo Mohila League joined the procession along the way.

Slogans chanted included “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu”, “Sheikh Hasina will return, Bangladesh will smile”, and “June 23 is Awami League’s birthday”.

Another passerby said the women arrived from the direction of Mohakhali bus terminal, shouting as they merged with the Chhatra League crowd.

Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station chief Md Mahbubur Rahman said some people had taken to the streets in Mohakhali shortly after 9:00 am, adding that two had been detained and efforts were underway to track down the rest.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jubo-dal-chief-urges-jamaat-to-return-to-healthy-politics