Bangladesh’s leap to a civic digital future

A nation’s progress is contingent upon a multifaceted strategy, outlining how effectively and efficiently the lives of people improve through the adept management of various systems. This progress rests on four crucial elements: economic innovation, the human element, institutional & social maturity, sustainability and resilience. All the fours aspects are interconnected, and together they sketch a national advancement. Upon empowering digital citizen, one of the global development scales towards a technology-driven future. Digital future is the strategic transition of a country from traditional foundation to advanced system for its civilisation, government, society and economy. According to UNDP, “civic” digital future represents a deliberate shift from conventional state-centric surveillance models towards a governance framework that prioritises citizen empowerment, digital inclusion, and rights-based technology. For the establishment of equitable and forward-thinking governance, a transition toward a “Civic” Digital Future has become imperative for nations such as Bangladesh.

Core themes of the Transitions: Citizen-centric Governance (Civic Tech). Citizen-centric Governance utilises digital technologies to enhance the connection between people or citizens with government entities, focusing on transparency, accountability and the design and delivery of services. World Bank Group posits that, CivicTech is an integral component of Govt tech approach, fostering rigorous collaboration between state and non-state stakeholders. Prominent examples of Civic Tech tools that have gained public recognition include ‘FixMyStreet’ of UK, ‘Decide Madrid’ of Spain as service feedback platform and ‘Seoul Open Data Plaza’, as open data dashboard of South Korea.

Rights-Based Data Ownership. Another significant shift in perspective for the transitions framing data as a fundamental human right is rights-based data ownership. The framework advocates for the establishment of digital identity for every citizen, consolidating all pertinent data in an integrated manner. The UNDP has developed a resource called Data Rights Dashboard that assist nations identifying the digital gap on data protection.

Inclusive Digital Infrastructure. The monetary authority of Singapore in its publication on Foundational Digital Infrastructures for Inclusive Digital Economies asserts, “Digital infrastructures will enable interoperable solutions and seamless services – to reach more people and businesses, at lower cost and greater convenience.” The key elements for ensuring robust infrastructure include digital identity, data exchange framework, interoperability in payments and open-source public goods. The UK’s Online Centres Network stands as a leading global example for comprising 5000 community hubs offering free internet and digital skills training. Bangla QR in Bangladesh is introducing itself as a potential interoperable digital infrastructure in payment mechanism supporting digital economy and expanding financial inclusion.

Accountability and Oversight. Every transitional move is primarily addressed through dialogical accountability and algorithmic oversight. Furthermore, the active engagement of both citizens and government serves as a catalyst for digital economy. In terms of accountability mechanism, Spanish government has implemented SALER, an impact monitoring dashboard designed to facilitate its officials and citizens to identify potential conflict of interest concerning any decision and to monitor policy impacts.

WHERE BANGLADESH IS: Bangladesh is experiencing the digital shift from isolated preliminary automation to citizen centric digitalization nowadays. The focus is being prioritised on utilising digital governance and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) concepts. To ensure the transition successful, Bangladesh is adopting some emerging technologies like integrating 5G, using AI in governance, education and industry, ensuring data protection, and creating a universal digital ID system based on Blockchain. Although Bangladesh is experiencing the early-stage digitalisation towards Digital Public Infrastructure, in order to facilitate the legal shift, the country expanded its internet connectivity launching Starlink in 2025, implementing Unified Digital Identity, Phygital model as last mile access to bridge digital divide for marginalized people.

As part of implementing unified digital identity, Bangladesh government is contemplating the implementation of “One Citizen, One Card” system. Furthermore, the provision of digital wallet to every individual represents another initiative Bangladesh should undertake to foster sustainable digitization for the nation. By doing so, not only the individuals will be encompassed within the singular framework of digitization, but also will facilitate the database integration like National Identity Card, Passport, Birth Registration, Driving Licenses alongside loan status with Bank & Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI), materialising the non-performing loan status as well.

CORE CHALLENGES AND REQUIRED STRATEGIES: Bangladesh faces several significant challenges in moving forward.

• The slow pace of regulatory adoption in Bangladesh is hindered by the skill gap, the propensity towards risk aversion, and uneven development for adequate reconciliation between traditional approach and rapid technological progress. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technologies adoption will be a judicious selection for establishing a controlled digital ecosystem. Here, National AI Policy adoption is exigent for the developing nations like Bangladesh.

• The concentration risk associated with technological advancement is escalating due to the perceived Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) gaps. Most advancement are conceptualised based on urban environments, leaving rural communities disconnected. The digital divide between urban and rural areas is also a great concern here. This challenge can be minimised by prioritising the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as well as institutional modernization development through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

• Digital Literacy Gap is another concern, as the nation experiences a critical shortage of the tech-savvy individuals. This deficit expands the gaps between advanced and marginal peoples in Bangladesh. Now, it is imperative to conduct the literacy programs at both the trainer and participant levels physically as well as digitally.

• Digitisation and Digitalisation, both expose the vulnerabilities to financial fraud, cyber-attacks, data breaches, and information hacking. To mitigate the adversities, the nation must cultivate expertise in cybersecurity & privacy among both service providers and recipients or users.

Bangladesh as a growing leader emerged in South Asia in terms of civic digital transformation has already made a significant investment in digital inclusion, addressing the requirement of digital skill and securing infrastructure. Furthermore, Bangladesh has a unique chance to evolve from its foundational e-governance framework to a more inventive and citizen-oriented paradigm. This represents an opportune period has arrived for Bangladesh. Ultimately. Extensive research across pertinent domains on the related fields and robust collaboration among various sectors will prove most effective for Bangladesh’s transition to “civic” digital future.