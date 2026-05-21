Bangladesh, US entering new era of strategic cooperation: Finance minister

The Daily Star

Bangladesh and the United States are opening new chapters of strategic cooperation as the two countries celebrate their enduring friendship, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the US National Day event at the United Convention Centre in Dhaka, he said the partnership was entering “new frontiers of strategic importance” as Bangladesh advances towards a modern, knowledge-based economy.

He said Bangladesh and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation last week aimed at strengthening Bangladesh’s long-term energy security through diversification of sourcing, technological exchange and collaboration in LNG, bio-energy and other emerging energy sectors.

“The interim government signed a reciprocal tariff agreement with the US days before the February election. Bangladesh’s import is increasing rapidly from the US following the deal,” the minister said.

On April 30, Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing to purchase 14 aircraft.

Amir Khosru said Bangladesh and the US were expanding cooperation in technology, digital connectivity, innovation and emerging industries, ranging from digital infrastructure and cyber security to advanced manufacturing and the growing potential of semiconductor-related industries.

“We believe American technology expertise and investment can play a transformative role in unlocking the immense potential of our young population,” he said. “Digital transformation and investment-friendly environment is what we seek in this journey.”

The minister said the US remained a natural and trusted partner, and Bangladesh looked forward to deeper engagement from American investors and institutions such as the US International Development Finance Corporation in infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity, logistics and financial services.

“We also place great importance on business-to-business partnership,” he said.

Amir Khosru said Bangladesh had upheld democracy and human rights through years of political struggle and sacrifice.

“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the BNP government seeks to strengthen institutions, encourage enterprise, confront corruption and ensure that economic progress serves the needs of every citizen,” he added.

Paying tribute to the American founding fathers, US Ambassador Brent Christensen said they had put America first and that President Donald Trump was once again putting America first, “but that does not mean America alone.”

“We are pursuing policies that make sense for the American people. Just as all of you are pursuing policies that make sense for the people of your nations and often we find things that are mutually beneficial. This is the nature of diplomacy,” he said.

Referring to the recent agreement between Boeing and Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Christensen said the deal represented American investment in the modernisation of Bangladesh’s civil aviation sector.

“Boeing is not just providing planes but helping Bangladesh develop its pilots, its engineers, and its systems,” he said.

He also described the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) as a joint investment in both American and Bangladeshi prosperity that would allow for a modern and balanced trade and investment partnership.

“The ART includes numerous provisions that will benefit most of the people in this room. It preserves Bangladesh’s access to the US market at 19% tariffs, down from 37% without the agreement, while supporting a level playing field where businesses and workers in both our economies can thrive,” Christensen said.

Referring to the energy cooperation MoU, the ambassador said it would enhance Bangladesh’s energy security, industrial development and fuel diversification.

“The United States remains a reliable partner for Bangladesh’s energy needs,” he said.

Christensen also said the US and Bangladesh had worked together to address health security challenges, including the recent measles outbreak.

“Here in Bangladesh, we’ve worked together to address health security challenges, such as the recent measles outbreak, and to deliver effective life-saving assistance,” he said.

The ambassador said the US valued its long-standing partnership with Bangladesh, anchored in a shared vision for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, the US Embassy Dhaka, with support from Gulshan Society, launched 50 red, white and blue rickshaws in Gulshan and Banani.

The embassy will also organise an American roadshow in the first week of July, including a US military band, to celebrate American independence in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/bangladesh-us-entering-new-era-strategic-cooperation-finance-minister-4180811