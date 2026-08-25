Bangladesh has recorded three more dengue deaths and 994 hospital admissions in a 24-hour count.

This is the highest number of fresh cases in a single day this year. Previously, the daily high was 805 on Aug 16 and 756 on Aug 11.

According to Monday’s bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services, 97 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 126 in Dhaka South over a 24-hour count.

Also, 148 cases were registered in the Dhaka Division outside of the two city corporations.

Among other divisions, 117 patients were admitted in Barishal, 107 in Chattogram, 215 in Khulna, 71 in Mymensingh, 76 in Rajshahi, 23 in Rangpur and four in Sylhet.

The health directorate says 85 people have died from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year. Of them 31 have died in August.

A total of 29,923 dengue patients have been hospitalised since Jan 1, with 27,758 discharged after treatment. Another 862 patients left hospitals in the latest 24-hour period.

The DGHS has tracked dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest toll came in 2023, when 321,179 patients were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were reported.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/health/bangladesh-records-highest-daily-dengue-admissions-this-year-three-more-deaths