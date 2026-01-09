Bangladesh national security adviser meets US trade representative in Washington DC

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. Dhaka 09 January, 2026, 13:56

National security adviser Khalilur Rahman met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington DC on Thursday afternoon.

He also had a separate meeting with assistant USTR Brendan Lynch, said the chief adviser’s press wing on Friday.

During the meeting with Ambassador Greer, Khalilur briefed him on the progress in reducing trade gap between Bangladesh and the United States.

‘Even before the formal execution of the reciprocal trade agreement, Bangladesh has made major strides in reducing the trade gap by substantially increasing imports from the US and has implemented some key aspects of the agreement,’ Khalilur said.

In light of this, Khalilur proposed to USTR to reduce the reciprocal tariff from current 20 percent.

Ambassador Greer agreed to positively consider this proposal.

He also agreed to give serious consideration to Rahman’s proposal to lower or eliminate US reciprocal tariff on apparel using US content.

Both sides agreed to rapidly resolve a handful of outstanding matters in order that the reciprocal tariff agreement could be finalised and executed expeditiously.

Rahman pointed out that business contacts between Bangladesh and the US are expected to increase significantly in the coming days as a result of increased trade between the two countries.

He invited Ambassador Greer to use his good offices to ease business travel by Bangladesh in light of the recent inclusion of Bangladesh in the US visa bond.

Khalilur also took the opportunity to request Bangladesh’s access to DFC funding for its private sector.

Ambassador Greer assured Khalilur of his efforts in these regards.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US, Tareq Md Ariful Islam, accompanied the national security adviser while assistant USTR Brendan Lynch and other officials were with the USTR.

Khalilur s expected to meet with senior US State Department officials today.

