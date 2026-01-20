Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis announces final candidates in 29 constituencies

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis today (20 January) announced its final list of candidates for 29 constituencies for the 13th national parliamentary election, all of whom will contest using the “rickshaw” symbol.

According to a press release, the decision was taken based on seat-sharing discussions under the 10-party alliance. A total of 29 Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidates will take part in the election as part of the alliance arrangement.

Of the 29 constituencies, the party candidates will contest unopposed by alliance partners in 23 seats.

In the remaining six constituencies, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidates will contest on an open basis alongside alliance partners. These include Sunamganj-3 and Kishoreganj-1 with Khelafat Majlis, Moulvibazar-4 and Narayanganj-4 with the National Citizen Party (NCP), Feni-2 with the AB Party, and Faridpur-4 with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bangladesh-khelafat-majlis-announces-final-candidates-29-constituencies-1339341