Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony 

by Zoglul Husain

Bangladesh has been praised for religious harmony by many people including Dan Mozena, Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Rupa Ganguli, Indian magazine the Outlook, former Chief Justice SK Sinha, OIC, etc. The small number of incidents that happened were all false-flag operations by Indian agents for their ulterior motives.

Former US Ambassador Dan Mozena said in 2013 about the religious harmony in Bangladesh, “I crisscross this great nation from Tetulia to Teknaf, from Sylhet to Satkhira, I am overwhelmed by the beauty and generosity of the Bangladeshi people … people of different ethnicities … people of different religions … but Bangladeshis all … Bangladeshis all who live side-by-side in peace and harmony … that is the beauty of Bangladesh.” He said elsewhere, There is no religious clash in BD, everywhere in BD there’s peace and harmony.

India is a country of communal riots and persecution

According to reports, ‘India massacred 250,000 Muslims in 1947 Kashmir genocide’. Some rights groups say, in the Indian-Occupied-Kashmir, more than 100,000 people have been killed by the security forces since 1989. Nehru perpetrated genocide in annexing Hyderabad in 1948. He killed 200,000 people, 1 million according to some estimates, to annex Hyderabad. There are fears of anti-Muslim genocide again anytime now. The Time magazine reported in 2021 that anti-Muslim genocide was openly demanded at public rallies. The Genocide Watch group in 2022 warned of “signs and processes” of genocide in the Indian state of Assam and Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

The BJP-RSS, who are open supporters of Hitler and Mussolini, instigated thousands of communal riots, in which hundreds of thousands of non-Hindus, predominantly Muslims, were killed in India. Human rights are brutally trampled under foot in India. 75% of Indian population, who are Dalits and semi-Dalits, are under a slavery system, and the remaining 25% are under an apartheid system of 4 Castes (4 tiers of supremacy): Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. The status of Muslims in India is below the status of the Dalits, according to the Sachar Committee report.

India’s 200 million Muslims have been living without rights, and facing persecution and state terrorism every now and then. As Arundhati Roy described, they get lynched, killed, incarcerated, economically and socially boycotted, their homes and properties are bulldozed with complete immunity to the perpetrators, and the Muslims are threatened to be stripped of citizenship. This being the order of things, in 2020, the BJP Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, said in an open meeting, ‘We will take Muslim women out of graves and rape them’. The Hindutvaists and the government demolished and occupied mosques, killed hundreds of thousands of Muslims in attacks, riots and brutal repressions. The world powers look the other way, as India is a big market, conveniently forgetting that hate campaign against any religion is a crime.