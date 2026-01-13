Bangladesh EC clears way for 53 more to contest Feb-12 election

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka 13 January, 2026, 19:45

Front view of Election Commission office in Dhaka. | File photo

Bangladesh Election Commission on Tuesday allowed 53 previously rejected aspirants to contest the February-12 national election after hearings, while two Jamaat candidates for Dhaka-2 and Cumilla-3 were declared invalid.

But the EC as the Electoral Appeal Tribunal turned down the appeal petitions of 15 other aspirants, including BNP aspirant TS Ayub in Jashore-4.

With the EC’s decisions, they remain kept out of the electoral race.

Besides, the commission, chaired by chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, rejected two other petitions filed against valid candidates resulting in the validity of their candidature remain upheld.

The 53 aspirants include two Jamaat candidates Abdul Haque in Dhaka-2 and Yusuf Sohel in Cumilla-3, four Jatiya Party candidates Akbar Hossain in Bhola-1, Lutfur Rahman Ripon in Panchagarh-2, Golam Mostafa Kalam in Cumilla-9 and Ayub Hossain in Kishoreganj-6.

With the EC’s decision, Abdul Haque, also the Chairman of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA), will contest with BNP candidate Amanullah Aman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh contestant Jahirul Islam from the constituency in the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for February 12 next.

Another Jamaat candidate Yusuf Sohel will contest with seven others, including BNP nominated Kazi Shah Mofazzel Hossain (Kaikobad) in Cumilla-3.

The commission rejected the petition of BNP aspirant TS Ayub in Jashore-4 on ground of loan default.

But BNP has another candidate — Matiar Rahman Faraji-in the constituency to run with the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ symbol in the February-12 election.

With the 53 aspirants who got green lights on Tuesday, a total of 203 aspirants returned to the electoral race since the EC on Saturday started hearing the appeal petitions filed by aggrieved aspirants against the decisions of the returning officers over the acceptance and cancellation of nomination papers during the scrutiny.

During the appeal hearing, one independent candidate lost his candidacy following an appeal filed by his rival in Brahmanbaria-1 constituency.

Besides, 61 other invalid aspirants failed to return to the race as the EC rejected their appeal petitions in the three days.

The commission will hear and dispose of 645 petitions by January 18.

A total of 2,568 aspirants submitted nomination papers to run the upcoming national election from the country’s 300 constituencies within the December-29 deadline.

The returning officers declared 1,842 nomination papers valid, while 723 others invalid during the scrutiny.

The Election Commission on December 11 announced the polls schedule to arrange the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum on the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order simultaneously on February 12, 2026.

According to the schedule, the late date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The election campaign will start on January 22 and continue till (7:30am on February 10) 48 hours before the balloting period.

