DIG Molla Nazrul among 4 cops held

Molla Nazrul Islam, a deputy inspector general (DIG) at Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi, has been detained.

Three officials with the rank of a superintendent of police (SP) have also reportedly been detained.

Molla Nazrul was held yesterday afternoon with the assistance of Rajshahi District Police, a top official of Bangladesh Police’s Rajshahi Range told The Daily Star.

Later, a team from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch arrived and took Molla Nazrul with them, the Rajshahi Range official said.

Molla Nazrul had served at the Criminal Investigation Department. After being promoted to DIG, he worked as the commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police for several months in 2022. Then he was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion.

During the July-August uprising last year, Molla Nazrul was transferred to the CID. Later, he was assigned to the Sardah Police Academy.

Several officials from the Police Headquarters and DMP were contacted for comments, but no one of them confirmed the detention of Molla Nazrul and the others.

A senior police officer told the Prothom Alo that the three detained SP-ranked officials were facing multiple cases, including over murders during the anti-discrimination student movement.

They are Mohammad Asaduzzaman, former SP of Noakhali; Abdul Mannan, former SP of Cumilla and Sylhet; and Abul Hasnat, former SP of Bagerhat, according to the report.