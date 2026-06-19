Bangladesh Bank relaxes FX rules for ship leasing by local firms

The Bangladesh Bank has permitted authorised dealers (ADs) to facilitate outward remittances for lease rentals on ships and vessels operated by Bangladeshi-registered shipping companies, in a move aimed at boosting the country’s maritime transport capacity.

In a circular issued today (18 June), the central bank said ADs will be able to process such payments in line with existing foreign exchange regulations applicable to aircraft leasing. The policy shift is intended to support the expansion of ocean-going vessels under local ownership.

Previously, the facility was restricted to aircraft leases. Under the revised guidelines, shipping companies will now be eligible for similar FX support, subject to compliance with specified conditions, the circular said.

The central bank directed that companies must obtain necessary approvals from the relevant authorities for operating leased vessels.

“It also required firms to remain compliant with regulatory obligations, including regular submission of returns to Bangladesh Bank and repatriation of surplus earnings,” the circular added.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, saying it will help expand Bangladesh-operated ocean-going fleets.

They expect the policy to strengthen the country’s presence in global shipping, improve foreign currency earnings, and reduce reliance on foreign vessels, thereby easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The initiative reflects Bangladesh Bank’s broader effort to align foreign exchange regulations with sectoral development priorities and support sustainable growth in key industries.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladesh-bank-relaxes-fx-rules-ship-leasing-local-firms-1466691