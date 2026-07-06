Bangladesh Bank keeps export cash incentives unchanged for FY2026-27

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Bank has announced the continuation of the export cash incentive scheme for the fiscal year from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, while keeping the sector coverage and incentive rates unchanged from the 2025-26 fiscal year.

According to the circular issued today, cash incentives will be available for 43 specified export items, with rates ranging from 0.30 percent to 10 percent. The item-wise rates remain identical to those of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a deliberate policy of continuity.

The incentives will be applicable to export proceeds realised within the prescribed timeframe and subject to compliance with existing foreign exchange regulations and documentation requirements.

The central bank has maintained that all conditions, eligibility criteria and operational procedures governing the disbursement of incentives will remain unchanged.

Authorised Dealers (ADs) have been instructed to scrutinise applications, ensure proper verification, and process payments in line with the prevailing guidelines.

The continuation of the existing incentive structure is expected to provide stability for exporters, particularly at a time of shifting global demand and cost pressures.

By retaining the same rates, Bangladesh Bank aims to sustain export momentum, support diversification into non-traditional sectors, and ensure a predictable policy environment without imposing additional fiscal strain.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/news/bangladesh-bank-keeps-export-cash-incentives-unchanged-fy2026-27-4216481