Bangladesh awaits India’s response on Ganges water treaty review: Foreign minister

Bangladesh has formed a new team to review issues related to the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty and has already informed the Indian authorities, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said today.

“The government is now awaiting their response,” he said while replying to a supplementary question from Jamaat MP Abdul Alim at the parliament this afternoon.

The 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed with India by the Awami League government on December 12, 1996, is set to expire this December.

On the Teesta issue, Khalilur said Bangladesh has launched a technical assessment project with China, which will begin soon. Future steps will be taken based on the findings of the evaluation.

Responding to a separate question from BNP MP Fazle Huda, the foreign minister said Bangladesh now stands tall with dignity because of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s strong and successful foreign policy.

“Under his leadership, we will continue to advance this policy, and Bangladesh will never bow its head to anyone again. We have buried the era of submissive diplomacy,” he said.

He added that Bangladesh’s embassies abroad were responsible for implementing the country’s foreign policy.

He criticised last 15 years of misrule, saying that during that period Bangladesh did not have full control over its foreign policy and many embassies lacked the will to carry out their duties effectively.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/bangladesh-awaits-indias-response-ganges-water-treaty-review-foreign-minister-4257856