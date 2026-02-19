Awami League activists reopen offices in many districts

Grassroots Awami League leaders and activists have reopened their offices in many districts, raising national flags, installing party banners, and demonstrating renewed organisational energy.

These reopenings, taking place after the 13th national election, marked the revival of grassroots political activity following months of inactivity.

In Satkhira, Chhatra League and Jubo League members marched from Borobazar Road to the district office today (18 February), raising the national and party flags for the first time in 18 months.

Activists expressed their commitment to returning to the political field, though the office itself remained locked.

In Noakhali, activists forcefully entered the district Awami League office, hung banners, and conducted a 30-minute protest program, chanting slogans declaring party presence.

In Barguna, Awami League members reopened the district office, hoisting the national flag and displaying images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. BNP leaders condemned the move, citing restrictions on party activities, and informed authorities for legal action. Police confirmed they are investigating and identifying those involved.

Earlier on Tuesday, activists reopened several long-abandoned offices in Barishal districts. Members, many previously in hiding, cleaned and maintained the premises, hoisted national flags, and raised banners of party leaders.

Social media posts circulated videos of the activities, reinforcing the party’s return to regular political operations at the local level.

In Patuakhali’s Doshmina Upazila, 10-12 Chhatra League and Jubo League members entered the local Awami League office early Monday, cleaning the space, performing prayers, and installing images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.

Party slogans were chanted to mark the symbolic reopening. Later, some student leaders reportedly vandalized and relocked the office, highlighting internal tensions within local factions.

On the same day in Chattogram, the North District Awami League office at New Market intersection was reopened after remaining closed for 18 months.

Many offices had been closed since 2024 following attacks during opposition-led movements. Some buildings were partially damaged by fire or looting, while furniture and equipment were stolen. Police have confirmed reports of recent activities and are investigating the reopening incidents.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/awami-league-activists-reopen-offices-many-districts-1365671