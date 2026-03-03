Attacks on Iran ‘terrible’: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday (2 March) termed the attack on Iran a “terrible lack of morality” in world politics, warning that the world is facing a time of profound instability.

“We are living in very difficult and unstable times. There is a terrible lack of morality in world politics,” Fakhrul, also secretary general of the ruling BNP, made the remarks while addressing an event organised on the occasion of the first death anniversary of BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Professor Shahida Rafique, at the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) auditorium of Dhaka University yesterday afternoon.

“Interfering with the sovereignty of a country without reason, killing the head of a state, and detaining the president of another—this is a terrible situation,” he said. “We are deeply concerned about global developments. Yet in Bangladesh, thanks to Allah, the people are still making the right decisions despite the instability.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s challenges, the minister added, “We have a long way to go. Over the past 17-18 years, fascist forces have destroyed many institutions, especially in education. We need to rebuild our institutions and strengthen human rights, good governance, the rule of law, and the welfare state. Only then can we honour Shahida’s work and wishes.”

Paying tribute to Shahida Rafique, he said, “She always spoke the truth, faced many challenges, but never gave up. I am saddened that she is no longer with us at a time when better days are possible.”

Shahida Rafique, former dean of Dhaka University and founding chairman of the IST, passed away on 2 March last year.

He also reaffirmed his continued support for the institution founded by Shahida Rafique.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/attacks-iran-terrible-mirza-fakhrul-1375631