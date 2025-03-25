Attack on Hannan: NCP ends Banglamotor protest with 24hr ultimatum for arrest of attackers

NCP takes out protest rally over at 12:00am on 25 March in Banglamotor of the capital. Photo: Collected

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of those involved in the attack of its Senior Joint Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud allegedly by expelled BNP activists in Hatia upazila of Noakhali during a rally.

After a protest rally over the incident at 12:00am tonight in Banglamotor of the capital, NCP’s Joint Convenor Joynal Abedin Shishir pressed forth the demand, which also includes expulsion of the alleged attackers from their party.

“Those who hurt the hero of the July uprising Hannan Masud have struck at the spirit of the revolution. The attackers must be arrested within 24 hours and expelled from their party,” he said.

Shishir further stated that the next course of action will be announced after discussions in the NCP’s party forum.

The attack took place around 7:30pm yesterday (24 March) in the upazila’s Jahajmara Bazaar.

Hannan alleged that the attack was led by some people claiming to be former local BNP members.

The midnight march circled the Intercontinental Hotel area in Shahbagh and ended at Banglamotor.

NCP Joint Secretary Nijam Uddin, Molla Mohammad Faruk Ehsan, and leaders Mazharul Islam Fakir, Asad Bin Rony, Ahmed Asikin, Ismail Hossain Siraji, among others, joined the rally.

The leaders said no attack on NCP leaders and workers will be tolerated under any circumstances.

They also demanded strict action against the alleged attackers by the administration.