Attack on Bangladesh mission in India pre-planned: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has termed the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of Tripura ‘pre-planned.’
He told the government and the people of India, “The use of hate towards Bangladesh as part of your internal politics will create tension on the bilateral relations of both countries in the long run.”
He alerted on this issue and hoped Indian people would be respectful to the desire of the citizens of new Bangladesh.
He made the remarks in a statement sent to media on Tuesday. Mirza Fakhrul also condemned the attack of the rowdy mob on the diplomatic facility in Agartala.
The BNP leader said, “It can be assumed that the attack carried out by the members of ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity’ on the Assistant High Commission premises was pre-planned. The torching of the national flag and vandalising of the properties at the high commission clearly violate the Vienna Convention”
Mirza Fakhrul hoped India would extradite the fascist Awami League’s leaders currently staying in the country to assist in their trial.
The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in India’s Agartala came under attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on its premises on Monday on the allegation of torture on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
