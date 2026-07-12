Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach World Cup semifinals

Defending champions Argentina overcame a resilient 10-man Switzerland 3-1 after extra time on Sunday to secure a place in the World Cup semifinals following a breathless quarterfinal encounter.

Late goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in the second period of extra time finally broke the Swiss resistance after the European side had fought valiantly despite playing a man down for nearly 50 minutes.

With a penalty shootout looming, Alvarez broke the 1-1 deadlock in the 112th minute, picking up the ball on the left before cutting inside to curl a spectacular effort into the far post. As a desperate Switzerland threw bodies forward in search of a late equalizer, Argentina sealed the victory in the 121st minute. Substitute Thiago Almada saw his initial shot saved, but Martinez was alert to smash home the rebound from close range.

The chaotic finish capped off a highly dramatic match. Switzerland had been reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when forward Breel Embolo was dismissed. Following a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check for simulation and an initial case of mistaken identity, the official brandished a second yellow card to a distraught Embolo, who had to be physically escorted from the pitch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Quarter Final – Argentina v Switzerland – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. – July 11, 2026 Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye scores their first goal past Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

The red card completely halted a roaring Swiss comeback. Trailing since early in the first half, Switzerland’s relentless high-intensity press had paid off in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye played a slick one-two with Ricardo Rodriguez and beat Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at his near post.

It was a deserved leveler for the Swiss, who had dictated possession for large stretches of the match despite falling behind early. Argentina had opened the scoring in the 10th minute against the run of play when Alexis Mac Allister rose highest to head home a pinpoint corner from Lionel Messi.

Argentina heavily pressured the fatigued Swiss side after the dismissal, forcing the game into extra time before their numerical advantage finally told in the final minutes.

With the victory, Argentina advance to Wednesday’s semifinal in Atlanta, where they will face England, who booked their spot in the final four with a 2-1 victory over Norway.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/switzerland-down-10-men-against-argentina-after-chaotic-var-red-card-1485841