Are India and Pakistan now at war?

Overnight, India has conducted missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Administered Kashmir as part of “Operation Sindoor”. Reports suggest there have been at least 24 strikes across nine target locations and that explosions could be heard across Kashmir. This is part of India’s response to the Pahalgam attack that occurred last month in Indian Administered Kashmir which left 26 people dead. Here is what we know so far.

At least eight people have been killed as a result of the Indian strikes, with more than 30 people injured.

Pakistan’s Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed just hours ago that Pakistan’s military had shot down two Indian air force jets.

There have been multiple exchanges of fire across the Line of Control (LoC) that separates Indian Administered Kashmir from Pakistan Administered Kashmir. This has killed at least three people so far.

Kashmiris are still experiencing a crackdown by Indian security forces that began shortly after the Pahalgam attack. This includes mass surveillance, home demolitions, cordon and search operations, and numerous detentions.

The next few hours will be crucial.

On the ground in India, there are numerous military exercises taking place and it is believed that as the day progresses, we will see evacuation drills being practiced.

Local hospitals in Pakistan Administered Kashmir have declared a state of emergency in order to prepare for the incoming casualties.

Airports have closed in Srinagar, Kashmir’s capital. Airspace has also been closed resulting in Qatar Airways suspending flights to Pakistan.

Schools have also been closed in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to public safety.

Other issues at play include the move by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and his plans to stop the flow of water into Pakistani territory. Protests have broken out in Hyderabad out against India, with anti-India slogans being chanted, all while India and the United Kingdom brokered a landmark trade deal just yesterday.

Internationally, world leaders are beginning to respond to the situation. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for “restraint” between India and Pakistan because “the world cannot afford a military confrontation” at this time. US President Donald Trump declared the rising tensions a “shame” and hopes the clashes will end “very quickly”. UAE foreign minister has also called on both countries to “de-escalate tensions”. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is yet to comment, but the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have reissued travel advice for India and Pakistan to “monitor local media for updates, stay alert, and take official warnings seriously”.

As the situation is still unfolding, what comes next will very much depend on how Pakistan responds to the strikes. Pakistan have declared this to be “an act of war” and that they plan to respond forcefully to the attack. The next few hours will be crucial.

