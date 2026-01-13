Application filed with HC seeking status quo on NCT operation deal with foreign company

An application has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking a stay on the ongoing contract process to hand over the operational responsibility of Chattogram Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to a foreign company.

In addition, three separate applications have been submitted by individuals and organisations seeking to be added as respondents to the writ petition.

The SC bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed today (13 January) fixed next Tuesday for hearing the applications.

Those seeking to be added as parties include Shahadat Hossain Selim, managing director of berth operator Everest Port Services Limited; Ziaul Haque, chief coordinator of Students for Sovereignty; and labour leader Taslim Uddin.

Earlier, a HC bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar delivered a split verdict on 4 December last year on a writ challenging the contract process. Senior Justice Fatema Najib declared the ongoing contract process with the foreign company for operating the NCT to be beyond legal authority. Justice Fatema Anwar dismissed the writ petition.

In view of the split verdict, the Chief Justice assigned the HC bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed to resolve the matter.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque moved for the state while Barrister Anwar Hossain appeared for the writ petitioner. Advocate Nasir Uddin Ahmed Asim represented Shahadat Hossain Selim, senior advocate AKM Fayez appeared for Students for Sovereignty, and advocate Sakib Mahbub represented labour leader Taslim Uddin.

Anwar Hossain said hearings on the substance of the rule were held on 4 January, 8 January and again on 13 January following the split verdict. As the contract process was being advanced while the matter remains pending before a third bench, the application seeking a status quo on the ongoing process was submitted and accepted for hearing. He added that three applications seeking to be added as respondents to the writ on behalf of individuals and organisations have also been filed and recorded.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on 17 February 2019 between the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority and DP World for operating the New Mooring Container Terminal. Challenging the legality of the ongoing contract process between the Chattogram Port Authority and the UAE-based company, Bangladesh Youth Economists Forum President Mirza Walid Hossain filed the writ last year on behalf of the organisation.

