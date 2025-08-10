Army seizes over 1,100 sharp weapons in Dhaka’s New Market raid

Over 1,100 sharp weapons, including samurai swords and machetes were recovered in a raid in the capital’s New Market area on 9 August 2025. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Army has recovered over 1,100 sharp weapons, including samurai swords and machetes, in a raid in the capital’s New Market area.

According to army officials, the weapons were being supplied to kishor gangs and criminal groups.

Army sources said the raid was conducted last night (9 August) at three shops, Rokon’s Momtaz Traders, Hridoy Mia’s Shakil Crockeries, and Swapan Mia’s Three Dot Crockeries, in New Market.

Nine individuals were detained during the operation. They are Rukunuzzaman, Rabbi, Roman, Ali Akbar, Sajid Hasan, Ali, Hridoy Mia, Nur Hossain and Md Swapan.

The seized items include more than a thousand samurai swords, machetes, Chinese axes, local axes, knives, and meat hammers.

Addressing a press briefing at the Mohammadpur army camp near Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College at around 11pm, Lieutenant Colonel Nazim Uddin Ahmed, commander of the “Daring Tigers” under the army’s 46 Independent Brigade Battalion, said, “Weapons like these are often seen in kishor gang showdowns. A coordinated syndicate is supplying such arms to criminals. The weapons were recovered from hidden compartments inside three shops in New Market.”

He urged the business community to refrain from selling such weapons, saying, “Do not sell samurai swords, machetes or other sharp weapons. While some collect them as souvenirs or for hobby, in reality, these are being used by criminal groups, putting ordinary people at risk. This trend must be stopped by any means.”

Expressing determination to eradicate kishor gang violence, he added, “Inshallah, we will put an end to kishor gangs. If anyone around you is engaged in the illegal trade of sharp weapons, inform the nearest army camp. With everyone’s combined efforts, this problem can be solved.”