Appellate Division to hear Jamaat leader Azharul’s review plea against death penalty Tuesday

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday (25 February) for the hearing of a review petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam over the death sentence awarded to him for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

A bench led by Justice Ashfaqul Islam passed the order this morning (23 February).

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman placed the review plea for hearing before the court, while the International Crimes Tribunal’s Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tazul Islam and Azharul’s lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir were also present.

“Azharul’s review petition was on the cause list for a hearing on 20 February but was not heard that day. But the petition needs to be heard,” said the attorney general told the court.

Afterwards, the court fixed Tuesday to hear the review plea.

Azharul, a senior Jamaat leader, was sentenced to death in 2014 for his involvement in crimes against humanity, including rapes, murders, and genocide, committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.

His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2019, but it has not yet been carried out.

Azharul, who was a leader of a pro-Pakistani armed group and Jamaat’s student wing during the war, was convicted for his role in the murder of over 1,200 people in Rangpur.

On 18 February, Jamaat organised protests in Dhaka and elsewhere, demanding Azharul’s immediate release.

Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman yesterday (22 February) also warned that the interim government should get ready to imprison three crore adult citizens of Bangladesh, who directly support Jamaat, if Azharul is not released from prison.

Shafiqur also announced that on 25 February, he would voluntarily surrender to the law enforcement authorities and demand his arrest and imprisonment until Azharul was released.

“Release me a day after Azharul Islam is freed,” he said addressing the authorities.