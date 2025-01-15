Andaleeve’s Jatiya Party, leftists support BNP’s call, Islamic parties oppose

Several political parties in Bangladesh have differing views on the timeline for the national parliament election, with some calling for an immediate vote and others demanding reforms before moving forward.

The Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, Communist Party of Bangladesh, and Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) have aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), advocating for national elections to be held between July and August of this year.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP secretary general, expressed hope about holding the elections within this timeframe. He urged the interim government, the Election Commission, and other political parties to take necessary actions to make this possible.

However, there is significant opposition to this stance from parties like Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, and the National Citizens’ Committee. These groups insist that reforms must precede the election, warning that holding the vote without these changes would undermine its credibility.

Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partha told The Business Standard, “The national election is urgently needed. We

must move forward with the elections by making the necessary reforms, as they cannot be ignored.

“The advisers are not engaging with the public, so there should be no further delay. The people want their elected representatives to act quickly on reforms. The country’s law and order, inflation, and other problems have created an unstable situation.”

Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, called for the quick transfer of power to elected representatives to resolve the crisis. He said, “Do not extend the term of your (interim government) under the pretext of reforms. Hold the national election by December.”

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, “If the government is sincere, organising the election within this time frame is very possible by reforming the electoral system properly. We have stated that the government must announce a specific election date by 15 January. We believe the election should be completed by December 2025.”

He added, “Reforms and elections are not opposing issues. Reform is an ongoing process, and the Election Commission can carry out the necessary reforms to make it possible. Currently, the students’ demands are unclear. Instead, their actions seem to be pushing towards forming a king’s party.”

Masud Rana, coordinator of the Central Executive Forum of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), said, “Reforms and elections are not contradictory. However, some parts of the government are presenting them as such. We don’t want to set a specific timeline, but the interim government should announce a clear roadmap for reforms and elections and begin talks with political parties.”

He added, “We believe that with the necessary reforms in place, the national election can be held by 2025.”

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, told TBS, “The interim government should quickly start discussions with students, political parties, and all other stakeholders to create a roadmap for reforms and elections. Election-related talks should happen in those discussions.”

He also said, “If the government starts discussions about the election timeline, we will share our views there. We will also decide the timing after consulting with our party and alliance.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and former MP, Professor Miah Golam Parwar, told TBS, “We have no reaction to the statements of other political parties. From the beginning, our position has been clear—without reforms, the election cannot be free, fair, credible, or participatory.

“Reforms in the Election Commission, police, judiciary, constitution, and other areas are necessary for a fair election. Once we receive the Commission’s report, we will understand the required reforms.”

He added, “It is wrong to announce an election roadmap without reforms. Holding the election in this situation would repeat the mistakes of the 2018 and 2024 elections. The blood of thousands of martyrs from the popular uprising will be in vain. To ensure a free and fair election, the government must be given enough time to carry out the necessary reforms.”

Shahidul Islam Kabir, assistant secretary of public relations and dawah for Islami Andolan Bangladesh, told TBS, “Islami Andolan Bangladesh does not want an immediate election. If the election is held now, it is unlikely to be better than the 2018 election. The current situation makes the election unfeasible. Recently, our leader was attacked in Narayanganj, but the attackers have not been caught.”

He added, “We want elections to be held after necessary reforms are made to secure people’s rights. Government institutions must rise above party politics and focus on implementing these rights. Many have sacrificed their lives, not just for a change of government, but to end fascism. Holding elections now will only bring about another fascist regime.”

Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, general secretary of the AB Party, said, “No national election should be held without delivering justice for the martyrs and the injured from the July-August movement, and without addressing the killings, torture, and human rights abuses during the past 15 years of the fascist regime.”

The National Citizens’ Committee has called for a Constituent Assembly election to amend the Constitution by adding the July Proclamation before proceeding with any national election.

