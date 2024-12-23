AL won’t be allowed to contest polls

Awami League will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections under any circumstances until justice is served for the July-August massacre and persecution, said Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee yesterday.

Although there is no legal barrier preventing the Awami League from participating in the next elections, the people and students will not allow their participation, he said.

Akhtar made the remarks while talking to local journalists in Rangpur, where he paid homage to the graves of eight martyrs from Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas, who were killed during the anti-discrimination student movement. He also met with the families of the martyrs.

He was accompanied by local Jatiya Nagorik Committee organisers, including Alamgir Nayan and Ariful Islam, as well as district, metropolitan, and divisional leaders of the platform.

Akhtar stated that the Awami League has made no effort to free itself from the genocide, crimes against humanity, and grievous actions the party has committed.

“The Chhatra League terrorists continue to threaten our comrades and have been involved in murders across the country. They have not been held accountable yet,” he remarked.

He warned that if the Awami League attempts to participate in the upcoming elections, students are prepared to take drastic measures. “If necessary, students will shed blood again to prevent their participation in the elections,” he said.

Furthermore, Akhtar suggested that if the police fail to restore order, educated youths who were part of the July uprising might need to be incorporated into the police force to ensure law and order is maintained.