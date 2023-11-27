AL nominations trigger internal clash, attack

— UNB photo.

The announcement of the ruling Awami League candidates for the 12th parliamentary elections on Sunday triggered clashes, attacks on party offices and road blockade at places.

Supports of AL leaders, who failed to secure the party ticket, attacked party office, set fire on roads, staged demonstrations and put blockade on rail tracks in districts Sunday evening after the ruling party named candidates for 298 of the 300 parliamentary constituencies.

The party nominated its organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain for Khulna 3 dropping sitting lawmakers for the constituency state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian. Monnujan’s supporters set fire and blocked the Khulna–Jeshore Highway.

Daulatpur police officer-in-charge Kamal Hossain told reporters that the road was blocked for some time and they brought the situation under control and cleared the road.

Monnujan’s supporters, meanwhile, reportedly attacked the Awami League office at Khanjahan Ali.

Khanjahan Ali police officer-in-charge M Kamal Hossain Khan said that two groups of the Awami League activists faced each other in the party office area.

‘Everything is normal now. One group has left the place, the road is clear. Some leaders and activists are staying at the party office,’ he said.

In Rajshahi, the office of AL lawmaker for Rajshahi 3 Ayen Uddin came under attack Sunday evening.

The attack took place at the Nohata Babul Cinema Hall crossing, adjacent to the Rajshahi–Naogaon Highway. The attackers broke the windowpanes of the office.

Paba police officer-in-charge Mobarak Hossain said that in the evening, some people attacked the makeshift office of lawmaker M Ayen Uddin and broke the window glass.

The attackers could not be identified as they came on a motorcycle and sped away, he said.

In Natore, an Awami League procession brought out by sitting AL lawmaker Sahidul Islam’s supporters came under attack at Lalpur in Natore.

The incident took place at Abdulpur market of the upazila Sunday evening.

Five activists and supports of nomination deprived AL upazila unit general secretary Shamim Ahmed were injured.

Activists of Shamim also blocked three trains at Abdulpur railway station demanding change in the party nomination.

After half an hour, the police dispersed the protesters and resumed the train movement.

Lalpur police officer-in-charge Ujjal Hossain said that none complaint was filed.

new age