AL has no scope to contest next polls: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today (24 October) said the Awami League has no scope to take part in the upcoming national election.

“There is neither local nor international pressure on the government to bring the ousted Awami League into the electoral race,” Shafiqul said while speaking to journalists after placing a wreath at the July Memorial, built in memory of the martyrs of the July Uprising of 2024, on the banks of the Nabaganga River in Magura.

He noted that the Election Commission has repeatedly stated that the AL will not be able to participate in the upcoming national polls, reports UNB.

Shafiqul said people across the country continue to question the atrocities committed by the Awami League during July and August, when hundreds of students and civilians were killed.

“Even after so many deaths, the AL has shown no remorse,” he said.

Expressing optimism, the press secretary said the next general election, scheduled for February 2026, will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s democratic journey.

“There is no pressure on the government regarding the February polls. All political parties have reached a consensus on the election. The most beautiful election in the history of the nation will be held,” he told reporters, according to BSS.

Regarding the proposed referendum, Shafiqul said the National Consensus Commission has decided that it may be held either before or after the general election.

“The government has not yet taken a final decision in this regard,” he noted.

On the July Charter, he said all parties have reached a broad agreement. “Some parties that have not yet signed the charter have also agreed to it in principle,” he added.

Shafiqul also said that an amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) will introduce a ‘no vote’ option for voters.

“If there is no other candidate in a constituency, voters will still be able to express their opinion by casting a ‘no vote’,” he said.

Shafiqul, during the visit, also mentioned that the July Memorial will be formally inaugurated in the presence of the advisers.