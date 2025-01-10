AL era’s ex-BFIU official AFM Shahinul Islam now becomes new head

AFM Shahinul Islam, who was the deputy head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) during the ousted Awami League regime, has been appointed as the agency’s new head.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance today, Shahinul, who is a former executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, has been appointed with the rank of deputy governor for the next two years, on the condition of severing ties with other institutions and organisations.

He served as the executive director of the BFIU during the tenure of the Awami League government and later retired.

During his tenure, the then BFIU chief Masud Biswas faced charges of accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income, leading to a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, Masud Biswas resigned under pressure from officials.

The Bangladesh Bank had reportedly called ten candidates for interviews to appoint the new head of the BFIU.

The interviews were held on 11-12 December. Prior to this, on 31 October, AFM Shahinul Islam had submitted his application for the position.

