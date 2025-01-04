AL enlisted over 1.5 crore fake voters in last 15 years: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks at an event at the Natore District Council auditorium on 3 January 2024. Photo: UNB

Awami League added over 1.5 crore fake voters to the electoral list over the past 15 years, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said today (3 January).

Speaking at an event at the Natore District Council auditorium this afternoon, he said excluding these fake voters would significantly reduce the total number of voters.

The Jamaat leader mentioned that there are currently around 11 crore voters in the country, but many eligible young men and women have not been included in the voter list. If they are registered, the voter count would increase even further, he said.

He emphasised the need for necessary reforms to address this issue.

The Jamaat ameer also remarked that the chief adviser has provided a direction for the upcoming election, a move Jamaat does not view as unreasonable.

However, he stressed the importance of sincerity in implementing reforms, warning against delays in addressing the fundamental issues.

Shafiqur urged for a determined approach to ensure that these reforms are not derailed by any conspiracy.

tbs