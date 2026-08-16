Adamjee EPZ exports surpass $1b, moving towards higher-value products

The industrial land of Adamjee in Narayanganj has been transformed into a major export and employment hub, with Adamjee Export Processing Zone (EPZ) now generating more than $1 billion in annual exports and employing over 76,000 people. Photo Rajib Dhar

Highlights:

Adamjee EPZ now generates over $1 billion in annual exports

The zone employs more than 76,000 people across 47 factories

Total investment reached $847 million, with exports at $11.112 billion

Ten factories under construction could raise exports to $1.5 billion

Production has diversified into bridal wear, footwear and automotive components

Adamjee transformed from a struggling jute mill into export hub

Once home to one of the world’s largest jute mills, the industrial land of Adamjee in Narayanganj has been transformed into a major export and employment hub, with Adamjee Export Processing Zone (EPZ) now generating more than $1 billion in annual exports and employing over 76,000 people.

Built on the abandoned land of Adamjee Jute Mills, the EPZ has completed two decades of operation and currently hosts 47 production units that make garments, bridal wear, safety footwear, automotive components, and other specialised products for global markets.

According to the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), total investment in Adamjee EPZ has reached about $847 million, while cumulative exports stand at $11.112 billion. Annual exports crossed $1 billion in FY25 and reached $1.179 billion in FY26, exceeding the $750 million target set in the original project proposal.

Infograph: TBS

Md Abdur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive director of Adamjee EPZ, told The Business Standard that exports had crossed $1 billion for the second consecutive fiscal year.

“The project proposal had estimated annual exports of around $750 million once the EPZ became fully operational. But exports exceeded $1 billion in FY25. With the 10 factories currently under construction coming into production, annual exports can potentially reach $1.5 billion,” he said.

He said investor interest remained strong, but all plots had already been allocated. “We are trying to expand it further,” he said.

Over 76,000 jobs

The 292-acre EPZ currently employs 76,027 people, according to Bepza. With 10 factories under construction, direct employment could exceed 100,000 once they begin production.

Factories produce garments for global brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Van Heusen. The zone also makes safety equipment, footwear and automotive products, expanding beyond traditional apparel into specialised, higher-value exports.

Universal Menswear Ltd, a Romania-Bangladesh joint venture, has invested $45.91 million and employs 8,194 people, including 8,160 Bangladeshis and 34 foreign workers. It produces tailored men’s suits, blazers and formal trousers and exported $97.88 million in FY26.

Super Protective Shoes (Pvt) Ltd, a Ukrainian-invested manufacturer, has invested $13.06 million and employs nearly a thousand people. It exported $12.77 million worth of safety shoes, industrial footwear, military boots and specialised footwear in FY26.

Lavryk Andrity, chairman and managing director of the company, said it was introducing specialised machinery to produce technically advanced footwear. Some machines are sourced from Europe and others from Taiwan and China.

Japanese company TS Tech Bangladesh Ltd has invested $4.67 million and employs 512 people, including 508 Bangladeshis and four Japanese workers. It exported $14.75 million last fiscal year, mainly producing automotive seat-trim covers for Japanese vehicle manufacturers.

The company sources most materials from Japan and China, processes the covers in Bangladesh and sends them to production facilities in Japan. Managing Director Satoru Onishi said the company was increasingly focusing on productivity and automation, including 3D printing for internal production work. It has gradually expanded capacity since starting operations in January 2017.

High-value bridal wear

The EPZ’s diversification is also evident in specialised, high-value products. UBF Bridal Ltd, a German-invested company, produces premium wedding and evening wear, including dresses, suits, jackets, boleros, veils, petticoats and jewellery.

The company began operations in April 2022 with a $3.66 million investment and now employs 357 local workers. It exported $5.27 million in FY26.

Khadeja Akter and Rani Akter are among its sewing workers. Rani, who has been working there for nearly five years, said the favourable working environment and higher wages than factories outside the EPZ were key reasons for staying.

Md Robiul Howie Siddiki, chief operating officer of UBF Bridal, said Bangladesh initially lacked workers experienced in producing such specialised garments. “We had to train the workers and managers ourselves,” he said.

The company started with around 130 workers, and management says worker efficiency has risen from about 30% to 60% as employees gained experience.

UBF handles design, manufacturing, embellishment and finishing. Its products are exported to Germany and distributed to around 37 countries, including markets in Europe, the United States, Brazil and South Africa, while retaining their “Made in Bangladesh” identity.

The company is also developing local embroidery and lace production and plans to manufacture footwear in Bangladesh.

From jute mill to export hub

Adamjee Jute Mills was established in 1950 in Siddhirganj by the Adamjee family and became one of the world’s largest jute mills. Covering nearly 1,000 acres, it grew into a large industrial community with worker settlements, markets and schools.

After independence, the mill was nationalised and placed under Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC). Financial losses, management weaknesses, technological limitations and labour unrest gradually pushed it into crisis.

The mill shut down on 30 June 2002, when around 20,000-25,000 workers were employed there.

The government later decided to repurpose the abandoned industrial land. On 30 December 2004, it decided to transfer the land to Bepza, and Adamjee EPZ was formally inaugurated on 13 March 2006.

In FY2005-06, the EPZ had only $4 million in investment and $0.23 million in exports. Over two decades, modern factories have replaced the jute mill, and the same land now supports more than 76,000 jobs across 47 operating factories.

Scope for further growth

Adamjee EPZ’s strategic location between Dhaka and Chattogram, connectivity and modern facilities have helped attract local and foreign investors.

Bepza expects the 10 factories under construction to push annual exports beyond $1.5 billion and employment above 100,000.

The zone’s impact also extends to workers’ families. At around 5:30pm during a TBS visit, five-year-old Abdullah was leaving with his mother, Shanta. She said she could work while leaving her son at the EPZ’s daycare centre, which she found highly helpful.

From a jute mill that once symbolised Bangladesh’s industrialisation to a modern export hub producing high-value garments, specialised footwear and automotive components, Adamjee’s industrial landscape has undergone a major transformation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/adamjee-epz-exports-surpass-1b-moving-towards-higher-value-products-1515996