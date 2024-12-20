ACC launches graft investigation against Obaidul Quader

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and nine others on charges of graft.

Besides, a case has been filed against former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder for amassing wealth of over Tk 250 million beyond known sources of income. Also, a chargesheet has been filed against former MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul and his wife, daughter and sister-in-law in a case of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.

ACC director general (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain revealed this information at a press conference at the capital’s Segunbagicha head office on Thursday.

The complaint against Obaidul Quader states that, according to a Prothom Alo report, Obaidul Quader and former secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri wanted to purchase the buses through a company of their preference to ply on the 20-kilometer section of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from the airport to Gazipur. Failing to do that, they delayed the entire process. The ACC has started an investigation into this complaint.