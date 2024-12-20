ACC launches graft investigation against Obaidul Quader

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and nine others on charges of graft.
Besides, a case has been filed against former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder for amassing wealth of over Tk 250 million beyond known sources of income. Also, a chargesheet has been filed against former MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul and his wife, daughter and sister-in-law in a case of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.
ACC director general (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain revealed this information at a press conference at the capital’s Segunbagicha head office on Thursday.
The complaint against Obaidul Quader states that, according to a Prothom Alo report, Obaidul Quader and former secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri wanted to purchase the buses through a company of their preference to ply on the 20-kilometer section of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from the airport to Gazipur. Failing to do that, they delayed the entire process. The ACC has started an investigation into this complaint.
An investigation has been launched against Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and vice chairman of Beximco Group, and Shah Alam Sarwar, former managing director of IFIC Bank.
ACC sources said Salman F Rahman is a former chairman of IFIC bank. When he was in charge, he misappropriated over Tk 19 billion from the bank’s Gulshan branch by taking loans through forgery in the names of Bluemoon Trading Limited, Axis Business Limited, Everest Enterprise, Glowing Construction and Engineering, Vista International Limited and Skymark International Limited. Shah Alam Sarowar, the former MD of the bank, also had connections with the forgery.
Investigation against ex-NBR chairman and ex-IGP
ACC today also launched an investigation against former NBR chief Md Nojibur Rahman. Moreover, investigations have been launched against former inspector general of police (IGP) Nur Mohammad and Elias Uddin Mollah, former member of parliament for Dhaka-16.
The ACC DG said ACC an investigation has been launched against Nojibur Rahman on charges of amassing millions of taka through bribery, corruption and transfer-business. An investigation has been launched against former IGP Nur Mohammad on charges of amassing and embezzling around Tk 5.42 billion by abusing his power. In addition, an investigation has been launched against former MP Elias Uddin Mollah on charges of occupying 700 acres of government khas land in Mirpur area, embezzling government funds through corruption and irregularities.
Meanwhile, ACC has launched an investigation against additional tax commissioner Saiful Alam, joint commissioner AKM Shamsuzzaman and assistant tax commissioner Aminul Islam for helping S Alam’s two sons evade tax worth Tk 750 million through forgery.
The ACC DG Akter Hossain said a case has been filed against Sadhan Chandra Majumder for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income. Primary evidence suggests that his four daughters amassed wealth beyond known sources of income. Notices have been served to them seeking their wealth statements.
The ACC today filed a chargesheet against former Lakshmipur-2 MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, his wife former MP Selina Islam, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jasmine Pradhan on charges of amassing undeclared assets worth around Tk 100 million.
prothom alo