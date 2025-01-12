A message from one neighbour to another

India has been on an interesting journey. The promises made by the BJP government regarding unemployment and price rises during the 2014 campaign have all but evaporated. India’s unemployment rate is higher than the unemployment rate of both Bangladesh and Pakistan. Indian consumers, being crushed under steep price rises, have yet to see “ Ache Din .”

The disinformation campaign and lies hurled by certain quarters in India after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s brutal fascist regime are deplorable, and seem to be nothing short of an attempt to destabilise the communal harmony in Bangladesh. Bangladesh believes in and respects the sovereignty of every nation, and we do not meddle in the internal affairs or try to destabilise the peace and harmony of our neighbours.

Amid this bleak economic scenario, Manipur is burning , millions of lives could be destroyed on the pretext of NRC in Assam , Dalits face violence and discrimination all over the country, and farmers die by suicide and their protests for a fair deal continues to go unheard. In addition, the extensive violence against women in India (the incident at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata being a recent example) is an affront to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign.

Muslims in India have been lynched for allegedly eating beef, rapists were garlanded after raping a pregnant Muslim woman, and plans to demolish at least 11 mosques were awaiting court verdicts in December, surprisingly close to the 2025 Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, as the killing of Bangladeshi citizens by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) continues, blatant interference in our democratic process has taken place, clearly one-sided trade deals have been routine, and we still do not have our fair share of water in 53 years. It is, therefore, time to recalibrate how matters are handled between the two countries.

It’s time for India to delve into introspection and self-examination. It cannot hide behind the false narrative of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh when crimes are being committed against its own minorities on Indian soil. No amount of deflection will work anymore.

This overbearing theme is conspicuous in India’s relationships with its other neighbours, where anti-India sentiments have been growing. And now attempts to demonise Bangladesh are in full view for the world to see.

A Hindutva mob attacked our Assistant High Commission in Agartala in an abhorrent violation of the Geneva Convention. Yet, lies about Bangladeshi minorities continue to be circulated in an effort to dehumanise Bangladeshi Muslims. Calling one’s neighbours “termites” and “infiltrators” only reflects one’s own true disposition.

We guard mandirs while mosques are demolished in our neighbouring country for mandirs to be built on top of them. Lawyer Saiful Islam’s father appealed for peace and calm even after enduring the brutal death of his son. That is the magnanimity we embody in our hearts as Bangladeshis. We have lived in communal harmony for hundreds of years, and we will continue to do so. Our Hindu brothers and sisters must speak up against the twisted lies being spewed from across the border. It is incumbent on every Bangladeshi citizen to push back against this attack on our national character and identity.

I urge all sensible Indians to please pay attention to the statistics. Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade totalling $15.9 billion in FY2022-23. India exported goods worth $13.8 billion to Bangladesh during the same period. Our trade deficit with India is at $9.2 billion. Bangladeshi medical tourists contribute heavily to India’s healthcare sector, comprising 54.3 percent (in 2020) of foreign medical tourists. Over 25 lakh Bangladeshi tourists visit India annually, accounting for more than 22 percent of foreign tourist arrivals. And Bangladesh is India’s fourth-largest remittance provider.

The Indian government has given shelter to an autocratic mass murderer who ordered her own citizens to be butchered to try and remain in power. There is credible evidence to show that India interfered in how our elections played out. But that reality has changed as of August 5, 2024, and India must reconcile with its neighbour on equal terms and with equal respect.

Hasina is no Dalai Lama. India is under no obligation to provide for her. Providing shelter to a mass murderer like her sends a negative message to Bangladesh.

We urge certain segments of the Indian media—commonly being referred to nowadays as the Godi media—to stop spewing the toxic venom of disinformation and lies. We are a sovereign nation, and it is well within our rights to treat our citizens how we deem fit, within our rules of law. The trial of Chinmoy Krishna Das is no exception. Our internal affairs are not the business of our neighbouring countries, and they must be mindful of that fact.

Our citizens must remain calm, strategic, and vigilant against any attempt to project us as extremists and communal people. We must demonstrate restraint against every provocation and stay on the course of peaceful solutions to any problems within our borders. No hate based on religion should ever permeate our society.

If such propaganda against Bangladesh continues, UN special rapporteurs should be invited to visit both countries to assess the plight of their minorities.

India is on the wrong course. The people of India must wake up and take note of that fact. They should not fall victim to any group that tries to use the old “divide and rule” tactic based on religion and harmful narratives. Indians must hold their media accountable, and they must treat their neighbours as they want to be treated themselves.

Respect must always be mutual.

Daily Star