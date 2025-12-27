A homecoming that signals more than a return

Tarique Rahman waves at BNP supporters from inside a bus as his motorcade arrives at 36 July Expressway. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

As dawn approached on Christmas day 2025, the city was wide awake.

At 6 in the morning, the city was still shrouded in dense fog and the light was yet to prevail. But millions of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters have been waiting for this very morning.

Wrapped in shawls and jackets, they poured out from every alley onto the streets, chanting the slogan, “Ma mati dakchhe, Tarique Rahman ashchhe.” The song ‘Leader Ashchhe’ by James played again and again.

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP, in self-exile following persecution, was returning to his motherland after nearly 18 long years. The day for which BNP supporters have waited, persevered, fought for years through inhumane repression by the Hasina regime was finally here.

The scene at the welcome reception at 36 July Expressway at 300 Feet, Dhaka, reflected this enthusiasm.

The strength and power of the BNP is rooted in its grassroots supporter base. They came in flocks, waving party flags, wearing bandanas and carrying paddy sheafs. Even the ‘Dhan Manob’ was there.

What stood out was the presence of marginalised people among those from working-class backgrounds. Many arrived with their families, even with their children. The scene offered a telling glimpse into the social base that BNP attracts and claims to represent.

Thousands of these supporters had arrived last night and slept outside.

The strength and power of the BNP is rooted in its grassroots supporter base. Thousands of these supporters arrived the night before and slept outside on the streets. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

One such supporter, Sabuj, had come from Chandpur. “I have lived outside many nights, running away from the police and the Awami League in the last 17 years. I have been waiting for this very day,” he remarked.

It is this section of the society that has sustained BNP’s resilience, allowing it to remain the country’s most formidable opposition force despite sustained repression. The depth of that support base was evident on Thursday.

Another man had arrived the night before with his wife and children from Naogaon and slept on the street. Asked why he had gone to such lengths, he replied with a smile, “Because Tarique Rahman is coming home.”

BNP supporters came to the venue waving party flags, wearing bandanas and carrying paddy sheafs. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another was a 16-year old. Asked if he was affiliated with the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, he replied, “No. I just came to see Tarique Rahman.”

And many like them were around, lying on the ground. Hardly anyone had eaten a proper meal or slept properly since the previous night. Yet, the anticipation was palpable.

I walked inside the cordon and found a wall of people there. The supporters were beating drums and singing songs. Documentaries were being screened on digital billboards across Dhaka. After a while, senior leaders started giving speeches.

Then came the moment for which everyone had been waiting for. It took over three hours for Tarique to reach the reception area from the Dhaka airport. As his motorcade arrived, armed forces personnel parted the crowd.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of BNP, spoke first. Then, Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Standing Committee member, finally welcomed Rahman to the stage.

Speaking at the event, he said the people of Bangladesh now want to reclaim their right to speak and restore their democratic freedoms. “The time has come for all of us to rebuild the country together,” he said, adding that Bangladesh belongs equally to the people of the hills and the plains, and to Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians alike. “We want to build a safe Bangladesh where every woman, man and child can leave home and return safely.”

Tarique did not forget to pay tribute to Sharif Osman Hadi. He said Hadi had envisioned a country where people could reclaim their economic rights. “If we are to repay the blood debt of those martyred in 1971 and 2024, we must build the Bangladesh we all dream of,” he said.

The BNP leader said the country’s future would be led by the youth and stressed the importance of establishing a democratic Bangladesh with a strong economic foundation.

Drawing a parallel with Martin Luther King Jr’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech, Tarique said, “I have a plan.”

Amidst deafening cheers, he said that he has concrete plans to rebuild the country and that their implementation would require the cooperation of every citizen.

At the reception, he also urged everyone to pray for the recovery of his mother, BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

As the event drew to a close, the crowd slowly began to disperse, walking back towards their homes. What lingered was not exhaustion, but a renewed sense of hope — hope for a country many believe has yet to become what it promised to be.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/homecoming-signals-more-return-1319351