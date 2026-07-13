A direct line to the MP

The Daily Star

12 July 2026, 00:00 AM

Worried that severe erosion by the Jhenai river could swallow more land in Tartia village, Khandaker Akhtaruzzaman recently used a newly installed phone booth to seek help from his lawmaker.

Sajib Miah of the Berabusna area also lodged a complaint through the system, saying a local BNP activist had tortured him over a land dispute.

Both said they informed Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, lawmaker from Tangail-5 (Sadar), about their problems and were assured that necessary measures would be taken.

Tuku, also state minister for fisheries and livestock, has recently launched a special initiative in his constituency titled “Jonotar Songjog” to set up phone booths in all 12 unions of the upazila and three wards of the municipal area.

Through the booths, locals can contact the lawmaker to inform him about their problems, complaints, and suggestions.

Mirza Faisal, a former Chhatra Dal leader and coordinator of the initiative, said it was launched on the Gharinda Union Parishad premises. Locals can use the booths from 8:30am to 7:00pm daily, except on holidays, to reach the lawmaker, he said.

When people press the red button on the phone or call the designated number, the lawmaker’s representatives receive the call and collect the information before sending it to him.

Faisal said similar phone booths will be set up in the remaining 15 wards of Tangail municipality in phases. When this correspondent called the control room in Mirpur, Dhaka, an operator named Sanjida received the call. She said they respond to calls and forward the issues to the lawmaker.

The lawmaker reviews the issues and takes necessary measures, she said. Any urgent matter is immediately communicated to him, and, if necessary, he talks to the caller himself.

Contacted, Tuku said people of his constituency can reach him not only through the phone booths but also through a dedicated mobile number to inform him of their problems or grievances. “I am working on how to make the initiative more effective for the people’s welfare,” he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/direct-line-the-mp-4221756