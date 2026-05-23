8 Chhatra Dal men sued over attack on Nasiruddin Patwary

The Daily Star

Eight Chhatra Dal leaders and over a hundred unidentified people were sued in Jhenaidah last night over an attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary.

Those named in the case include Chhatra Dal district unit President Imran Hossain, former president SM Saminuzzaman Samin, General Secretary Shahriar Russel, former vice‑president Nayon Hawlader, and Islamic University Chhatra Dal Convener Sahed Ahmed.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in Jhenaidah town after Juma prayers after a group of people threw eggs targeting Patwary.

The incident took place as the NCP leader was leaving the Old Collectorate Jame Mosque in the town. Patwary, along with several others, was reportedly injured.

According to witnesses, Islamic University Chhatra Dal Convener Sahed Ahmed was talking to Patwary while leaving the mosque after prayers. At one stage, a Chhatra Dal activist accompanying Sahed reportedly threw eggs at Patwary and attempted to attack him.

NCP leaders and activists then surrounded him, placed a helmet on his head and protected Patwary from the attack.

The situation later escalated into clashes involving the use of brick chunks and sticks by both sides.

Jhenaidah district NCP Joint Coordinator Hamid Parvez said Patwary had arrived in the town as part of a scheduled programme. He alleged that Chhatra Dal activists carried out the planned attack.

District Chhatra Dal President Md Imran Hossain, at a rally, refuted the allegations.

He alleged that two associates of Patwary brandished firearms during the incident. “We demand that the administration take swift action against the armed individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of NCP demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka yesterday, protesting the attack on Patwary in Jhenaidah.

Witnesses said the party’s leaders and activists brought out a procession from in front of the press club around 5:00pm, which moved through various roads in the area. Later, they held a brief rally there.

NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, the party’s joint convener Ali Hasan Junayed and leaders and activists of Dhaka North and South units were present at the rally.

In Jhenaidah town, Chhatra Dal activists brought out a protest march after learning about the case. The procession moved through several roads before reaching the gates of the police station, where tension flared.

The protesters demanded that Patwary, who was inside the station, be handed over. Unable to enter, they hurled bricks and stones at the building. Later, the activists gathered at the town’s Payera Chattar, where senior Chhatra Dal leaders addressed a rally.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/8-chhatra-dal-men-sued-over-attack-nasiruddin-patwary-4182291