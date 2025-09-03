7th anniversary: Section 144 imposed in Gaibandha after rival BNP factions announce events at same venue

Section 144 has been imposed in Gaibandha’s Sundarganj Upazila after two rival factions of BNP announced separate programmes at the same venue to mark the party’s 47th founding anniversary.

The order was issued by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Rajkumar Biswas around 9:30pm last night (2 September).

According to the order, from 6am to midnight today (3 September), all kinds of rallies, gatherings, processions, and assemblies have been banned in Sundarganj municipality and its surrounding areas.

Carrying and displaying firearms, sticks, or weapons, using loudspeakers, and movement of groups of five or more people have also been prohibited. The restrictions, however, do not apply to law enforcement agencies and authorised officials.

Speaking to The Business Standard, UNO Rajkumar said, “There is a fear of deterioration of law and order centring the BNP’s gatherings and rallies. For the sake of maintaining peace and order, Section 144 has been imposed in the municipal area.”

Local BNP leaders said that the municipal BNP had planned to hold a programme at the party office today to celebrate the anniversary, while another faction of the BNP had also announced a rally at the same venue. This led to daylong tension in Sundarganj town yesterday.

Municipal BNP had announced a rally at Shadhinata Chattar, while the upazila BNP declared its own programme at the same place and time. Both groups also conducted loudspeaker announcements across the area yesterday to mobilise supporters.

Following the Section 144 order, the municipal BNP postponed its programme, confirmed its convener Ikhtiar Uddin Bhuiyan. However, attempts to reach upazila BNP convener Babul Ahmed by phone were unsuccessful.

Sundarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hakim Azad said, “Police are on alert to maintain law and order in the area.”