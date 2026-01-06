70% of voters support BNP, 19% favour Jamaat: Survey

The survey by Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD) was presented at the seminar hall of the Krishibid Institute on 5 January 2026. Photo: Courtesy

A recent survey shows that around 70% of voters prefer Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while 19% voters want Jamaat-e-Islami to form government in the upcoming 13th national election scheduled for 12 February.

According to the survey, the new political party NCP has about 2.6% support, while the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) has 1.4% voter support.

The survey by Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD), conducted on 20,495 people around 300 constituencies in the period of 20 December to 1 January, was presented today (5 January) at the seminar hall of the Krishibid Institute by EASD Chief Executive Officer Dr Shamim Haidar Talukdar.

The survey also reveals that a significant portion of those who previously voted for the Awami League are now expressing support for a change. Among them, 60% have shown interest in voting for BNP in the upcoming 2026 election.

At the same time, 25% of former Awami League voters have stated their support for Jamaat-e-Islami, while the remaining 15% have expressed their intention to support other political parties.

The survey found that 77% of respondents believe BNP will be able to form the government after the upcoming election. At the same time, 74% of voters think BNP candidates will win in their respective constituencies.

For independent candidates, the survey states that only 0.1% of voters support them for the upcoming election.

The survey also shows a strong confidence in the female demographic for BNP, with 71% of female voters in support for the party.

Regional variation

The regional analysis also makes clear BNP’s strong position. In Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, the party has received the highest support from 74% of voters.

A stronger position for Jamaat-e-Islami has been observed in Barishal and Khulna compared to its support base in other regions, with 29% support in Barishal and 25% in Khulna, the survey states.

On the other hand, in the Rangpur region, Jatiyo Party has comparatively received more support, with 5.2% of voters expressing their preference for the party.

In both regions, however, BNP continues to dominate the voters’ perception.

Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, professor of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka; Shahidul Alam, photographer and managing director of Drik; Mir Nadia Nivin, former member of the Bangladesh Election Reform Commission; and Iftekhar Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of Dhaka Stream were present at the seminar among others.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/70-voters-support-bnp-19-favour-jamaat-survey-1326941