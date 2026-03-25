7-8 banks in Bangladesh currently non-functional due to looting, money laundering: Anee

Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee has stated that 7-8 banks in the country are currently non-functional due to looting and money laundering during the Awami League government’s tenure.

He made the remark during a prayer programme held today (24 March) to mark the assumption of office by the new administrator of the Lakshmipur district council.

The minister said that Tk15 crore of the Lakshmipur district council is stuck in Union Bank. “The cruel irony of fate is that even the assets that exist have been seized. Whether we will eventually recover them is uncertain.”

He further said, “This is not the case with just one bank; currently, 7-8 banks in Bangladesh are non-functional solely due to looting and money laundering. We have had to take responsibility during a difficult time, and overcoming this difficult period requires everyone’s sincerity and cooperation.”

Anee added, “Many mega-projects have been implemented across the country. The beneficiaries of these mega-projects are neither villagers nor ordinary people like us.”

“Some projects were indeed urgent and have been completed, but a Tk1,000 crore project ended up costing Tk10,000 crore. There has been massive corruption in these mega-projects,” he said.

Anee further said, “No corruption should occur, whether in the district council, Lakshmipur municipality, police administration or civil administration. Those responsible must take accountability. Our government will not assume any responsibility for this. The prime minister remains extremely vigilant on this issue.”

“If anyone is involved in corruption, whether in a department or politically, action will be taken against them,” the minister added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/7-8-banks-bangladesh-currently-non-functional-due-looting-money-laundering-anee