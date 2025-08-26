471 candidates confirmed for Ducsu polls, 28 withdraw, 10 cancelled

A total of 471 candidates have been confirmed to contest in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections.

Of the 509 applicants, 28 withdrew their nominations, while 10 others lost their candidacy after failing to appeal against disqualification during the preliminary scrutiny process.

The final list of candidates was published today (26 August) at the university’s Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

According to the announcement, 45 candidates will contest for the vice president (VP) post, 19 for the general secretary (GS), and 25 for the assistant general secretary (AGS). In addition, 17 will vie for the liberation war and democratic movement affairs secretary position, while 12 will contest for the science and technology secretary post.Earlier, nomination papers were distributed between 12-19 August and submitted by 20 August.

This year, students will compete for 28 positions in the central election.

These include vice president, general secretary, assistant general secretary, liberation war and democratic movement secretary, science and technology secretary, common room, reading room and cafeteria secretary, international affairs secretary, literary and cultural secretary, sports secretary, transport secretary, social welfare secretary, research and publication secretary, career development secretary, health and environment secretary, human rights and legal affairs secretary, along with 13 executive member posts.