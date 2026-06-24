26 ‘AL men’ among 118 arrested in DMP crackdown

Two separate media statements issued by the DMP on Tuesday confirmed that police rounded up the suspects during daylong sweeps across different Thanas on Monday.

The sweep came as security forces deployed in large numbers across Dhaka and the rest of the country ahead of the Awami League’s founding anniversary on Tuesday, bdnews24.com reports.

The Bangladesh Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were called out on Monday as authorities moved to head off any unrest.

Of the 26 picked up over activities linked to the Awami League, Ramna and Khilkhet police arrested two each, Dhanmondi arrested 10, Mohammadpur held eight, while Bangshal, Kadamtali, Mirpur and Turag police arrested one each.

A separate statement said the DMP units arrested 82 others on different criminal charges.

Among those held were two extortion suspects, one listed and one unlisted, 33 people linked to criminal offences, including mugging, robbery and piracy, and 37 accused drug traders.

The Detective Branch (DB) arrested a further 10 in separate operations — two on fraud and forgery charges, two for theft and six on drug offences.

The DMP said such operations would continue to maintain public safety and law and order.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-activists-accused-of-beating-journalist-in-dhaka