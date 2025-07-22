22 July 2024: Five protesters succumb to previous injuries, curfew remains in place

A day after the Supreme Court scrapped the quota reinstatement ruling, the situation in Bangladesh remained volatile. The curfew stayed in place, and the capital saw further crackdowns.

Although no new violence was reported, the death toll continued to rise as five previously injured protesters succumbed to their injuries while under medical care. They were reportedly injured during the clashes that had intensified over the past week.

Jamaat-Shibir orchestrated destructive activities across the country from behind the scenes. BNP supported them. No one will be spared. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister

Their deaths coincided with the 48-hour ultimatum issued by protest coordinators the previous night. Their four-point demand included restoring internet access, reopening student dormitories, ensuring the safety of movement leaders, and lifting the curfew.

On the previous day, the Supreme Court ruled that 93% of government recruitment would now be based on merit. The rest would be reserved for the children of freedom fighters, ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and individuals of the third gender.

There is no conflict between the demands of the protesters and the position of the government. It is the responsibility of the state to suppress the acts of sabotage and destruction carried out by a third party — the BNP, Jamaat, and militant groups. Hasanul Haq Inu, President, Jasad

This verdict overturned an earlier High Court ruling that reinstated the pre-2018 quota structure. The decision had sparked both relief and outrage, amidst an ongoing wave of protests.

But by 22 July, tensions had escalated. Protesters held parts of the Jatrabari-Chattogram Road area for five consecutive days. On this day, joint forces of the army and police regained control.

The arrest drive also gained momentum. Reports suggest that leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were the primary targets. In several instances, family members were detained in their absence.