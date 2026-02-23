21 women among Jamaat’s 88-member new central council

The party said the decision was taken at a virtual meeting of its Central Majlis-e-Shura on 20 February, presided over by its Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in parliament, Shafiqur Rahman.

According to a statement, the council comprises 67 men and 21 women.

Senior figures named in the body include Nayeb-e-Ameer ATM Azharul Islam MP, Prof Mujibur Rahman MP, Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher MP and Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar. Assistant secretaries listed include Maulana ATM Masum, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan MP, former MP Dr AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Maulana Abdul Halim, Advocate Muazzam Hossain Helal, Maulana Mohammad Shahjahan and Advocate Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair.

Other members include Executive Council member Abdur Rab, Saiful Alam Khan MP, Principal Mohammad Shahabuddin, Principal Mohammad Izzat Ullah MP, Advocate Matiur Rahman Akand, Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, Mohammad Nurul Islam Bulbul MP, Mohammad Selim Uddin and Dr Mohammad Rezaul Karim, along with several former MPs and senior party secretaries.

Among the women members are Nurunnisa Siddiqua, Secretary of the party’s Women’s Division; Dr Habiba Akhtar Chowdhury Sweet, Political Affairs Secretary; and Sabikunnahar Munni, Legal and Human Rights Secretary of the Women’s Division. Others include Saida Rumma, Marzia Begum, Khondokar Ayesha Khatun, Umme Nowrin and Mahbuba Khatun Sharifa.

The party did not provide further details about changes from the previous council.